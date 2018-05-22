Broadway BUZZ

Kevin Chamberlin Returns to Broadway in Wicked
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 22, 2018
Kevin Chamberlin
(Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images)

Wonderful! Stage veteran Kevin Chamberlin joins Broadway's long-running hit musical Wicked on May 22. The three-time Tony nominee steps into the role of the Wizard, succeeding Fred Applegate, who played his final performance on May 20.

Chamberlin shared in an exclusive statement, "I saw my first Broadway show—Sweeney Todd at the Gershwin Theatre (then called The Uris Theatre)—almost 40 years ago, during a high school field trip. I sat in the house-right mezzanine—and as the lights came up, an intense, overwhelming feeling of focus and determination came over me. I made up my mind—then and there—that nothing could stop me from pursuing my goal of becoming a Broadway actor. And as I celebrate my tenth Broadway show, I'm finally performing on that very stage—and in a role that so many wonderful character actors have performed so brilliantly before me. I'm a huge fan of this musical, and I look forward to bringing The Wizard to life. And every night, I'll glance up at that seat I sat in almost 40 years ago—and thank the theater gods for helping me get here."

Chamberlin earned Tony nominations for his turns in Dirty Blonde, Seussical and The Addams Family. His extensive list of Broadway credits also includes performances in Disaster!, My Favorite Year, Abe Lincoln in Illinois, Chicago, Triumph of Love and The Ritz. Chamberlin's off-Broadway credits include a recent turn in The Low Road as well as appearances in Neddy, Smoke on the Mountain, One Touch of Venus, As Thousands Cheer and Wonder of the World.

Chamberlin joins a current Wicked company that includes Jackie Burns as Elphaba, Amanda Jane Cooper as Glinda, Jye Frasca as Boq, Kristen Martin as Nessarose, Ashley Parker Angel as Fiyero, Isabel Keating as Madame Morrible and Martin Moran as Doctor Dillamond. Wicked features a book by Winnie Holzman, a score by Stephen Schwartz, direction by Joe Mantello and choreography by Wayne Cilento.

 

