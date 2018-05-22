Watch the Stars of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Sing a Soulful 'MacArthur Park' on The Tonight Show

Summer is here—and we don't just mean the season. The new mega-hit Broadway musical Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, based on the life of the Queen of Disco herself, is stirring audiences eight times a week at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. The musical's Tony-nominated stars, LaChanze and Ariana DeBose, paid a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 21 with co-star Storm Lever and the full company to sing the beloved Donna Summer number "MacArthur Park." Watch below and make plans soon to experience Summer for yourself.



