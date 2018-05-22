Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

LaChanze, Ariana DeBose & Storm Lever
(Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
Watch the Stars of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Sing a Soulful 'MacArthur Park' on The Tonight Show
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • May 22, 2018

Summer is here—and we don't just mean the season. The new mega-hit Broadway musical Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, based on the life of the Queen of Disco herself, is stirring audiences eight times a week at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. The musical's Tony-nominated stars, LaChanze and Ariana DeBose, paid a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 21 with co-star Storm Lever and the full company to sing the beloved Donna Summer number "MacArthur Park." Watch below and make plans soon to experience Summer for yourself.

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

A new musical telling the story of the legendary Donna Summer.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Broadway Grosses: As Tony Night Approaches, Once On This Island Packs the Circle in the Square Theatre
  2. Watch Tina Fey Try to Pull a Lin-Manuel Miranda & Step into Mean Girls on Saturday Night Live
  3. The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Favorite Show-Stopping Numbers of the 2017-2018 Broadway Season
  4. Exclusive Portraits of Idina Menzel, Norbert Leo Butz & More at the Drama League Awards
  5. Mean Girls Leads Broadway.com Audience Choice Award Winners; Ethan Slater, Hailey Kilgore Also Take Top Prizes

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Frozen The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Mean Girls Aladdin Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers