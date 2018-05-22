Watch Audra McDonald & James Corden Turn The Shape of Water into a Musical

It's been said that six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald can do just about anything. The Broadway great's recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden is proof. The silver-voiced star joined fellow Tony winner Corden for a sketch titled Inappropriate Musicals, featuring recent films adapted into stage tuners. Our favorite just might be the hilarious take on Oscar-winning motion picture The Shape of Water. Watch the multi-talented stars below—alongside stage vet Dan Stevens—and keep fingers crossed that at least one of these musicals arrives on Broadway.



