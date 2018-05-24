Chazz Palminteri Takes the Stage in His Broadway Musical A Bronx Tale

Chazz Palminteri joins the cast of the celebrated musical A Bronx Tale—based on his play and subsequent film—in the role of Sonny beginning May 24. In an unprecedented casting move, this will mark the first time an actor has played the same role in a play, film and stage musical. Original star Nick Cordero continues in the role of Sonny during Saturday and Sunday performances while taking on a film commitment.



In addition to his turn in 1989's A Bronx Tale solo play, the 1993 film and the play's 2007 Broadway transfer, Palminteri was seen onstage in a 2002 production of Brecht's The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui. Palminteri was Oscar-nominated for his performance in the 1994 film Bullets Over Broadway, playing the role that coincidentally was played by Cordero (to Tony-nominated effect) in the 2014 stage musical adaptation.



Written by Palminteri and based on his life, the musical A Bronx Tale features original music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater. The tuner is co-directed by Robert De Niro (who directed and co-starred in the film) and Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Sergio Trujillo. The show began previews November 3, 2016 and opened on December 1.



A Bronx Tale takes audiences to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. The current cast includes Adam Kaplan as Calogero, Richard H. Blake as Lorenzo, Christiani Pitts as Jane and Lucia Giannetta as Rosina.