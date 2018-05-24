Once On This Island's Alex Newell to Host 2018 Stars in the Alley; Katharine McPhee, Melissa Benoist Set to Appear

The Broadway League has announced that Once On This Island standout Alex Newell will host the annual free outdoor concert Stars in the Alley. Additionally, Dear Evan Hansen's Alex Boniello has been announced as backstage correspondent. Stars in the Alley will take place on June 1 at 1:00pm in NYC's Shubert Alley, between Broadway and 8th Avenue and 44th and 45th Streets.
The League has also announced additional appearances by Waitress star Katharine McPhee, upcoming Beautiful lead Melissa Benoist and Tyler Glenn, currently playing Charlie Price in Kinky Boots.
In addition, the lineup will include Tony-nominated performers Anthony Boyle (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Joshua Henry (Carousel), Hailey Kilgore (Once On This Island), Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls) and Ari'el Stachel (The Band’s Visit), as well as previously announced performances from Frozen, SpongeBob SquarePants, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and more.
Stars in the Alley, a celebration of the end of the 2017-2018 Broadway season, adds to the festivities leading up to the 2018 Tony Awards on June 10. The event will feature numbers from new and current long-running shows, all accompanied by a 12-piece live orchestra.
