Broadway's Emily Padgett & Josh Young Tie the Knot

Broadway couple Emily Padgett and Josh Young were married on June 3! The beloved stage pair announced their engagement early last year.



Padgett was most recently seen on Broadway as Mrs. Bucket in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Her Broadway credits also include Bright Star, Side Show, Rock of Ages, Grease and Legally Blonde. Her other stage turns include the touring production of Flashdance the Musical and a Chita Rivera Award-nominated performance in Sweet Charity.



Young earned a Tony nomination and a Theatre World Award for his Broadway debut as Judas Iscariot in Jesus Christ Superstar. He has also been seen onstage in Amazing Grace, Evita and Les Misérables.



Many congratulations to the newlyweds!

