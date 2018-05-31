Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Caissie Levy in "Frozen"
(Photo: Deen van Meer)
Watch Frozen Star Caissie Levy Belt Out 'Let It Go' on The View
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • May 31, 2018

Broadway powerhouse Caissie Levy has been thrilling audiences at the St. James Theatre since Frozen kicked off performances in February. The stage favorite, who stars in the show as Elsa, made an appearance on the May 31 edition of The View to show off the score of the Tony-nominated new tuner. Watch Levy sing Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez's Oscar-winning showstopper "Let It Go" below and don't miss the chance to experience her performance in person on Broadway.

Frozen

Disney's hit film comes to life on Broadway in an all-new production created for the stage.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Watch the Stars of Broadway's Frozen Sing Out on Good Morning America
  2. Jimmy Buffett Musical Escape to Margaritaville Will End Its Broadway Run
  3. Donna Murphy Will Return to Tony-Winning Hello, Dolly! Revival
  4. Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Leslie Odom Jr., Uzo Aduba & More Set to Appear at 2018 Tony Awards
  5. David Morse and Austin Butler on Their Heartbreaking Iceman Cometh Duo and Why O’Neill Is Never Easy

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Mean Girls Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers