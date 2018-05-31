Watch Frozen Star Caissie Levy Belt Out 'Let It Go' on The View

Broadway powerhouse Caissie Levy has been thrilling audiences at the St. James Theatre since Frozen kicked off performances in February. The stage favorite, who stars in the show as Elsa, made an appearance on the May 31 edition of The View to show off the score of the Tony-nominated new tuner. Watch Levy sing Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez's Oscar-winning showstopper "Let It Go" below and don't miss the chance to experience her performance in person on Broadway.



