Chazz Palminteri Takes the Stage of the Longacre Theatre in His Broadway Musical A Bronx Tale

Broadway's celebrated musical A Bronx Tale welcomed its creator, Chazz Palminteri, to the stage in the role of Sonny on May 24. The unprecedented casting move marks the first time an actor has played the same role in a play, film and stage musical. Original star Nick Cordero continues in the role of Sonny during Saturday and Sunday performances while taking on a film commitment.



In addition to his turn in 1989's A Bronx Tale solo play, the 1993 film and the play's 2007 Broadway transfer, Palminteri was seen onstage in a 2002 production of Brecht's The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui. Palminteri was Oscar-nominated for his performance in the 1994 film Bullets Over Broadway, playing the role that coincidentally was played by Cordero (to Tony-nominated effect) in the 2014 stage musical adaptation.



Written by Palminteri and based on his life, the musical A Bronx Tale features original music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater. The tuner is co-directed by Robert De Niro (who directed and co-starred in the film) and Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Sergio Trujillo.



To celebrate Palminteri's new Bronx Tale stage turn, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait of the towering author/star alongside castmates Adam Kaplan, Christiani Pitts, Richard H. Blake and Lucia Giannetti.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.