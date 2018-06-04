Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Broadway Grosses: Frozen Remains Ahead of Competitors in Advance of Tony Night
The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 4, 2018
The company of "Frozen"
(Photo: Deen van Meer)

We're less than a week away from the 2018 Tony Awards, and the most celebrated shows of the Broadway season are seeing increases at the box office. That includes Disney's newest hit, Frozen, which in this past week took in a gross of $1,813,959.00—higher than any of its Tony-nommed Best Musical competitors. Clearly the Tony-nominated score of Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez matched with the powerhouse talent of stars Caissie Levy and Patti Murin is just what audiences are looking for this spring.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending June 3:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,123,872.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,184,714.00)
3. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,035,103.50)
4. Springsteen on Broadway ($1,929,447.50)*
5. Wicked ($1,854,648.00)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Once On This Island ($507,577.70)
4. Escape to Margaritaville ($484,835.50)
3. Travesties ($410,724.70)
2. The Play That Goes Wrong ($312,664.00)
1. Saint Joan ($214,730.00)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.85%)
2. Hamilton (101.77%)
3. Come From Away (101.77%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen  (101.51%)
5. Mean Girls (101.03%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Saint Joan (76.93%)
4. Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (71.76%)
3. The Play That Goes Wrong (69.15%)
2. Kinky Boots (64.01%)
1. Escape to Margaritaville (47.59%)

*Number based on four performances
Source: The Broadway League

Frozen

Disney's hit film comes to life on Broadway in an all-new production created for the stage.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. SpongeBob SquarePants & More Win 2018 Drama Desk Awards
  2. Exclusive! Carousel’s Five Tony-Nominated Stars on Why Performing the ‘Deeply Human’ Classic Feels Like Skydiving
  3. Broadway's Emily Padgett & Josh Young Tie the Knot
  4. Watch Frozen Star Caissie Levy Belt Out 'Let It Go' on The View
  5. Harry Potter's Young Malfoy Anthony Boyle on His Secretive Audition and More

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Mean Girls Chicago Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers