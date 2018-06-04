Broadway Grosses: Frozen Remains Ahead of Competitors in Advance of Tony Night

We're less than a week away from the 2018 Tony Awards, and the most celebrated shows of the Broadway season are seeing increases at the box office. That includes Disney's newest hit, Frozen, which in this past week took in a gross of $1,813,959.00—higher than any of its Tony-nommed Best Musical competitors. Clearly the Tony-nominated score of Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez matched with the powerhouse talent of stars Caissie Levy and Patti Murin is just what audiences are looking for this spring.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending June 3:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,123,872.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,184,714.00)
3. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,035,103.50)
4. Springsteen on Broadway ($1,929,447.50)*
5. Wicked ($1,854,648.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Once On This Island ($507,577.70)
4. Escape to Margaritaville ($484,835.50)
3. Travesties ($410,724.70)
2. The Play That Goes Wrong ($312,664.00)
1. Saint Joan ($214,730.00)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.85%)
2. Hamilton (101.77%)
3. Come From Away (101.77%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.51%)
5. Mean Girls (101.03%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Saint Joan (76.93%)
4. Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (71.76%)
3. The Play That Goes Wrong (69.15%)
2. Kinky Boots (64.01%)
1. Escape to Margaritaville (47.59%)
*Number based on four performances
Source: The Broadway League
