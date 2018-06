Melissa Benoist is about to feel the earth move under her feet as she prepares to make her Broadway debut as Carole King in Beautiful on June 7. Ahead of her curtain call, the Supergirl star and Glee alum gave us a preview performance and sang a snippet of the hit song "So Far Away." Check out the photos below to see Benoist prepare to take on the iconic role!

Melissa Benoist gives a preview of her Beautiful performance.