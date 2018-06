It's been an exciting theater season, and Broadway's best posed on red carpets, in studio portraits, on locations around New York City and more. Broadway.com took many, many photos of the 2018 Tony nominees, so before the drama of Tony night unfolds on June 10, let's look back at this year's nominees in this gallery. Good luck to all of the nominees—the camera loves you!

Denzel Washington shot by Caitlin McNaney at The Iceman Cometh press day

Tina Fey & Jeff Richmond shot by Emilio Madrid-Kuser at the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards

SpongeBob SquarePants' Ethan Slater shot by Caitlin McNaney for our 2017 Fall Preview

Summer's LaChanze shot by Emilio Madrid-Kuser for our 2018 Spring Preview