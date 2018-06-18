Tickets Are Now on Sale for The Cher Show on Broadway

Tickets are on sale for the new Broadway bio-musical The Cher Show, scheduled to arrive at the Neil Simon Theatre this fall. Previews will begin on November 1 with an opening night slated for December 3.



Featuring a book by Rick Elice, The Cher Show chronicles the life of the Oscar-winning music legend to the score of hits like "I Got You Babe," "Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves" and "If I Could Turn Back Time." Tony nominee Jason Moore will direct the tuner with Tony winner Christopher Gattelli as choreographer.



Leading the cast are three actresses playing Cher at different points throughout her life: two-time Tony nominee Stephanie J. Block, stage alum Teal Wicks and newcomer Micaela Diamond. They will be joined by Tony nominee Jarrod Spector as Sonny Bono, Tony nominee Emily Skinner as Georgia Holt, Tony nominee Michael Berresse as Bob Mackie, Michael Campayno as Rob Camilletti, Matthew Hydzik as Gregg Allman and Dee Roscioli as the standby.



The full company will include Marija Abney, Carleigh Bettiol, Taurean Everett, Michael Fatica, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Michael Graceffa, Blaine Alden Krauss, Sam Lips, Allie Meixner, Tiana Okoye, Amy Quanbeck, Angel Reda, Michael Tacconi, Tory Trowbridge, Christopher Vo, Alena Watters, Charlie Williams and Ryan Worsing.



The Cher Show will feature orchestrations, arrangements and musical supervision by Tony winner Daryl Waters.