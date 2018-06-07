Broadway BUZZ

Casting Announced for Off-Broadway Premiere of Trainspotting Live
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 7, 2018
Liam Akpan, Olivier Sublet, Lauren Downie, Tom Chandler, Andrew Barrett, Pia Hagen & Greg Esplin
(Photo: RRR Creative)

Full casting is set for the immersive new work Trainspotting Live, arriving off-Broadway this summer. The previously announced theatrical production, adapted by Harry Gibson from the hit film and novel, will begin previews on July 5 at Roy Arias Stages with an opening night set for July 15.

The company will include Liam Akpan as Sick Boy, Andrew Barrett as Renton, Tom Chandler as Begbie, Lauren Downie as June, Greg Esplin as Tommy, Pia Hagen as Allison and Oliver Sublet as Mother Superior.

Set against a dynamic soundscape of '80s dance music, Trainspotting Live takes an insightful and brutally honest look at friends Mark Renton, Tommy, Sick Boy, Begbie and Allison as they live and struggle through the Edinburgh heroin epidemic. It is based on Irvine Welsh's novel Trainspotting, which was first published in 1993, and Danny Boyle's film adaptation, which premiered in 1996.

