Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Joan Allen to Join Elaine May, Michael Cera & Lucas Hedges in The Waverly Gallery on Broadway
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 7, 2018
Joan Allen
(Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Joan Allen is returning to the Great White Way. The Tony winner and Oscar nominee will appear in the upcoming Broadway premiere of Oscar winner Kenneth Lonergan's Pulitzer-nominated play The Waverly Gallery, slated to begin previews on September 25 with an opening set for October 25 at the Golden Theatre. Lila Neugebauer will direct.

Allen won a Tony Award for her turn in Burn This; her other Broadway credits include The Heidi Chronicles and Impressionism. Allen earned Oscar nominations for The Contender, The Crucible and Nixon and Emmy noms for Georgia O'Keeffe and The Mists of Avalon.

The Waverly Gallery is about the final years of a generous, chatty and feisty grandmother’s final battle against Alzheimer’s disease. Gladys is an old-school lefty and social activist and longtime owner of a small art gallery in Greenwich Village. The play explores her fight to retain her independence and the subsequent effect of her decline on her family, especially her grandson.

Allen joins a cast led by the previously announced Oscar nominees Elaine May and Lucas Hedges and current Tony nominee Michael Cera. The creative team of The Waverly Gallery will include Tony winner David Zinn (scenic design), Tony and Oscar winner Ann Roth (costume design) and five-time Tony winner Brian MacDevitt (lighting design).

The Waverly Gallery

Elaine May, Michael Cera and Lucas Hedges star in Kenneth Lonergan's Pultizer-nominated work.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. In the Heights Movie Musical to Arrive in Cinemas in Summer 2020
  2. Mean Girls, The Band's Visit, Carousel & More to Perform on 72nd Annual Tony Awards
  3. Watch Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga Sing Their Hearts Out in First Trailer for A Star Is Born
  4. These Artists Only Need a Tony Award to EGOT
  5. Tony Awards FAQ! Everything You Need to Know About Broadway's Biggest Night of 2018

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Mean Girls Chicago Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers