Steven Pasquale & Kerry Washington to Star in Broadway Premiere of American Son

Stage-and-screen stars Steven Pasquale and Kerry Washington will return to Broadway this fall in the main-stem premiere of American Son, a new work by Broadway-debut playwright Christopher Demos-Brown. Tony winner Kenny Leon will direct the production, scheduled to begin previews on October 8 with an opening slated for November 4 at the Booth Theatre.



"Christopher Demos-Brown has written a play that dives deep into the big questions of who we are as a nation, by exploring the intimate relationships within a family caught at the crossroads of love, loss, identity and community," said Washington. "After reading the script I was immediately enthralled by the world of the play and the gripping circumstances that these characters are facing. I am excited to step into the ring with Kenny and Steve to tell this story on Broadway."



American Son takes place at a Florida police station in the middle of the night, where a mother (Washington) is engaged in a search for her missing teenage son. Soon her husband (Pasquale) appears, and the evening spirals out of control.



Pasquale was recently seen on Broadway in Ayad Akhtar's Tony-nominated play Junk; his Broadway credits also include The Bridges of Madison County and Reasons to Be Pretty. Pasquale's off-Broadway credits include a Lortel-winning turn in The Robber Bridegroom, along with performances in Far From Heaven, A Man of No Importance, The Wild Party, A Soldier's Play and Fat Pig. His screen credits include Rescue Me, Six Feet Under and Coma.



Washington made her Broadway debut in David Mamet's Race. She earned Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for Confirmation and Scandal. Her other screen credits include Django Unchained, Lift, Save the Last Dance, Ray, The Last King of Scotland, For Colored Girls and Night Catches Us.



The cast of American Son will also include Eugene Lee (Gem of the Ocean). The play will feature scenic design by Derek McLane, costume design by Dede Ayite and sound design by Peter Fitzgerald.



Seen in prior productions at George Street Playhouse and Barrington Stage Company, American Son was awarded the 2016 Laurents/Hatcher Award for Best New Play by an Emerging Playwright.