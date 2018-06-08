Welcome to Nowhere! The Band's Visit Composer David Yazbek Receives a Sardi's Portrait

The Band's Visit composer and lyricist David Yazbek received a Sardi's portrait on June 7. The acclaimed composer has worked on six Broadway shows with an array of stars. Two-time Tony winner Patti LuPone, who starred in Yazbek's Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, gave a speech in honor of her friend and collaborator. Current My Fair Lady Tony nominee Norbert Leo Butz (and star of Yazbek's Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) also supported the music man. Check out the photos below to see Yazbek receive this incredible honor!

The Band's Visit company supports Yazbek.