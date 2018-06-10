The Band's Visit's Tony Shalhoub Wins First Tony Award

Hats off to Tony Shalhoub, who has won his first Tony Award! The stage-and-screen star triumphed in the Leading Actor in a Musical category for his turn as Tewfiq in The Band’s Visit. The win was announced at the Tonys ceremony on June 10 at Radio City Music Hall. The other nominees in the category were Harry Hadden-Paton for My Fair Lady, Joshua Henry for Carousel and Ethan Slater for SpongeBob SquarePants. Shalhoub took a hiatus from The Band's Visit in February and wrapped up a series of return performances last month. The role of Tewfiq is currently played on Broadway by Dariush Kashani.



The Band's Visit marks Shalhoub's fourth Tony nomination. He received prior nominations for Conversations With My Father, Golden Boy and Act One. Shalhoub's other Broadway credits include The Odd Couple, The Heidi Chronicles, Lend Me a Tenor and The Price. Shalhoub is a three-time Emmy winner for Monk.



Many congratulations to Tony Shalhoub on his Tony win!



Hear direct from Shalhoub and his Band's Visit co-stars on opening night.





Go back to the rehearsal room to hear early word about The Band's Visit from Shalhoub and his castmates.





And don't miss these luminous show clips from The Band's Visit.

