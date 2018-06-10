Sasson Gabai, Original Star of The Band's Visit Film, Will Reprise His Turn on Broadway

Israeli actor Sasson Gabai, the original leading man of the 2007 film The Band's Visit, will return to the role of Tewfiq in the 10-time Tony-winning Broadway musical adaptation at the Barrymore Theatre. Producer Orin Wolf confirmed the news from the Tony Awards press room on June 10. Gabai will begin performances in the show on June 26, replacing Dariush Kashani, who took over for newly minted Tony winner Tony Shalhoub in February. The Band's Visit will mark Gabai's Broadway debut.



In addition to his turn in the Band's Visit film, Sasson Gabai has been seen on-screen in Rambo III, Mermaids, Anachnu BaMapa and Shtisel. He won an Israeli Film Academy Award for his performance in the drama Gett and an Israeli Television Academy Award for his turn in the comedy series Polishuk.



The Band's Visit follows an Egyptian police band that arrives in Israel to play a concert. After a mix-up at the border, they are sent to a remote village in the middle of the desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways.



The company of The Band's Visit also includes 2018 Tony winner Katrina Lenk as Dina, 2018 Tony winner Ariel Stachel as Haled, John Cariani as Itzik, George Abud as Camal, Andrew Polk as Avrum, Bill Army as Zelger, Rachel Prather as Julia, Jonathan Raviv as Sammy, Sharone Sayegh as Anna, Kristen Sieh as Iris, Alok Tewari as Simon, Etai Benson as Papi and Adam Kantor as Telephone Guy.



The Band's Visit features a Tony-winning book by Itamar Moses, Tony-winning music and lyrics by David Yazbek and Tony-winning direction by David Cromer. The musical began previews at the Barrymore Theatre on October 7, 2017 and officially opened on November 9.