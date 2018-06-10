Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Andrew Garfield & the company of "Angels in America"
(Photo: Brinkhoff & Mögenburg)
More Life! Angels in America Wins Tony for Best Revival of a Play
News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jun 10, 2018

Angels in America has won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play! It beat out fellow nominees Lobby Hero, Three Tall Women, The Iceman Cometh and Travesties.

The producers and the cast took the stage to accept the award and allowed playwright Tony Kushner to take over the microphone. After encouraging the audience to see the show before it closes on July 15 and register to vote, Kushner ended his speech by saying, "What kind of a homosexual would I be if I didn't say: It's June 10—Happy birthday, Judy Garland!"

The new staging of Tony Kushner's two-part drama began performances on February 23 at the Neil Simon Theatre. Marianne Elliott directs the pair of works about the early years of AIDS—titled Millennium Approaches and Perestroika—which officially opened on March 25. The revival received a record-breaking 11 Tony nominations.

The cast of Angels in America includes 2018 Tony winners Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane, along with Denise Gough, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, James McArdle, Lee Pace, Beth Malone and Susan Brown.

Congratulations to the company of Angels on this incredible honor!

Learn more about the play by watching the show clips below!


Listen to the cast talk about the importance of the play on this opening-night episode of The Broadway.com Show.

Watch Nathan Lane's episode of Show People with Paul Wontorek below.

Angels in America

Nathan Lane and Andrew Garfield star in the National Theatre's production of Tony Kushner's landmark play.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. See Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban & More Arrivals from the 2018 Tony Awards Red Carpet
  2. The Band's Visit & Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Top 2018 Tony Award Winners
  3. Tony Awards FAQ! Everything You Need to Know About Broadway's Biggest Night of 2018
  4. These Artists Only Need a Tony Award to EGOT
  5. Once On This Island's Hailey Kilgore Talks Ariana Grande, the Tonys & More on Show People

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Mean Girls Chicago Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers