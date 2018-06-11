Broadway BUZZ

Sara Bareilles & Josh Groban Toast Broadway's Best Stars & Shows at the 2018 Tony Awards
Broadway Ink
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 11, 2018
© Justin "Squigs" Robertson

The 72nd Annual Tony Awards telecast was one of the most delightful in recent memory. Led by theater-loving emcees Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, the Tonys ceremony featured a quirky style of humor and moving sentiment unique to Broadway's biggest night.

With triumphs spread across acclaimed new works and innovative revivals, Broadway fans of all theater tastes had plenty of reason to cheer. Even if your favorite show didn't take home a Tony, it was more than clear that the stars present at Radio City Music Hall were having the time of their lives.

To celebrate the special night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring every beloved acting winner and cheered Tony-winning production alongside the evening's unmatched co-hosts.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

