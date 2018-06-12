Broadway BUZZ

Tony Nominee Douglas Sills Joins World Premiere Musical Dave at Arena Stage
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 12, 2018
Douglas Sills
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Tony nominee Douglas Sills has joined the company of the highly anticipated new musical Dave, making its world premiere at Washington, D.C.'s Arena Stage this summer. Sills will play Chief of Staff Bob Alexander in the previously announced tuner, slated to run from July 13 through August 19.

Sills was most recently seen on Broadway in War Paint. His other Broadway credits include a Tony-nominated turn in The Scarlet Pimpernel, along with performances in Living on Love and Little Shop of Horrors. Sills was seen in touring productions of The Addams Family, The Secret Garden and Into the Woods.

Dave follows Dave Kovic, a temp-agency operator who, due to his uncanny resemblance to President of the United States Bill Mitchell, is asked to secretly stand in for him when the commander-in-chief falls into a coma. The musical features a book co-written by the late Thomas Meehan (Annie) and Nell Benjamin (Mean Girls) with music by Tom Kitt (SpongeBob SquarePants) and lyrics by Benjamin. Tina Landau (SpongeBob SquarePants) will direct with Sam Pinkleton (The Great Comet) as choreographer. Rob Berman (Bright Star) will serve as music director.

The cast also includes the previously announced Drew Gehling as Dave Kovic and Mamie Parris as First Lady Ellen Mitchell, along with Bryonha Marie Parham, Josh Breckenridge, Rachel Flynn, Jonathan Rayson, Jenny Ashman, Jared Bradshaw, Dana Costello, Trista Dollison, Sherri L. Edelen, Kevin R. Free, Adam J. Levy, Erin Quill, Jamison Scott and Vishal Vaidya.

The creative team for Dave will feature scenic design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Walter Trarbach and projection design by Peter Nigrini.

