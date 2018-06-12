Broadway BUZZ

Tatiana Maslany (Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Tatiana Maslany and the Cast of Mary Page Marlowe Meet the Press
Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jun 12, 2018

The cast of the upcoming off-Broadway production of Tracy Letts' Mary Page Marlowe got ready for the show's arrival on June 12. Tatiana Maslany leads the cast as one of the six women who portray the main character, Mary Page Marlowe. The play tells the story of an Ohio woman who comes face to face with her pain, joy, success in failure. The show, directed by Lila Neugebauer, begins previews at The Tony Kiser Theater on June 19 and opens on July 12. Check out the photos below to see the cast meet the press!

Mary Page Marlowe cast members Susan Pourfar, Emma Geer, Tony winner Blair Brown, Kellie Overbey, Tatiana Maslany and Mia Sinclair Jenness pose with director Lila Neugebauer.

 

The company of Mary Page Marlowe gets together.

Mary Page Marlowe

Tatiana Maslany stars in Tracy Letts' haunting portrait of a complex woman.
Buy Tickets
