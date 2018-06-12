Tatiana Maslany and the Cast of Mary Page Marlowe Meet the Press

The cast of the upcoming off-Broadway production of Tracy Letts' Mary Page Marlowe got ready for the show's arrival on June 12. Tatiana Maslany leads the cast as one of the six women who portray the main character, Mary Page Marlowe. The play tells the story of an Ohio woman who comes face to face with her pain, joy, success in failure. The show, directed by Lila Neugebauer, begins previews at The Tony Kiser Theater on June 19 and opens on July 12. Check out the photos below to see the cast meet the press!

Mary Page Marlowe cast members Susan Pourfar, Emma Geer, Tony winner Blair Brown, Kellie Overbey, Tatiana Maslany and Mia Sinclair Jenness pose with director Lila Neugebauer.