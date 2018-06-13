Broadway BUZZ

Brooks Ashmanskas, Beth Leavel, Caitlin Kinnunen, Christopher Sieber & Angie Schworer
(Photos: Nathan Johnson)
Prom Pics! Get a First Look at Beth Leavel, Caitlin Kinnunen & the Cast of The Prom
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 13, 2018

Prom season may be winding down, but Broadway's The Prom can't come soon enough! The new musical comedy about Broadway’s brassiest stars banding together to help a student who has been banned from a small-town Indiana prom begins performances at the Cort Theatre on October 23 with an official opening slated for November 15. Check out these fun photos of the incredible cast (seriously—it'd be impossible to pick one star from this company as prom royalty). The Prom stars Tony winner Beth Leavel, Tony nominees Christopher Sieber and Brooks Ashmanskas, Caitlin Kinnunen, Angie Schworer, Courtenay Collins, Josh Lamon, Michael Potts and Isabelle McCalla. Don't they look great in their school dance duds?! Check out the pics, and start the countdown (only 132 days until the first preview) to The Prom!

Prom stars Caitlin Kinnunen and Isabelle McCalla.
The Prom's Courtenay Collins, Beth Leavel, Michael Potts, Caitlin Kinnunen, Brooks Ashmanskas, Josh Lamon, Christopher Sieber and Angie Schworer strike a pose.

The Prom

Coming to Broadway this fall, a new musical comedy... with issues.
