Everyone knows about Bet Hatikva after The Band's Visit swept the Tonys by picking up 10 awards, including Best Musical. In honor of the show going home with so many trophies, the Alexandria Ceremonial Police Orchestra did an extra performance at the stage door after their show on June 12. Check out the photos below to see the cast celebrate!

The Band's Visit's Tony-winning composer David Yazbek with Best Featured Actor in a Musical winner Ari'el Stachel.

The Band's Visit's Alexandria Ceremonial Police Orchestra performs the final song.