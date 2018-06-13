Lortel Winner Tiffany Mann & More Complete the Cast of Off-Broadway's Be More Chill

2018 Lucille Lortel Award-winning actress Tiffany Mann (Jerry Springer—The Opera) is among the final stars announced to appear in the off-Broadway premiere of Be More Chill, featuring music and lyrics by Joe Iconis and a book by Joe Tracz. Mann will play Jenna in the musical set to play The Pershing Square Signature Center from July 26 through September 23. Stephen Brackett will direct and Chase Brock will choreograph the show, which will officially open on August 9.



Other newly announced cast members include Britton Smith (Shuffle Along), who will play Jake, along with company swings Cameron Bond (Finding Neverland), Troy Iwata (The Boy Who Danced on Air) and Talia Suskauer (Love in Hate Nation). They join the previously announced Will Roland as Jeremy Heere, Jason Tam as "The Squip," Gerard Canonico as Rich, Katlyn Carlson as Chloe, Stephanie Hsu as Christine, Lauren Marcus as Brooke, George Salazar as Michael and Jason SweetTooth Williams as Jeremy's Dad/Mr. Reyes.



Based on the novel by Ned Vizzini, Be More Chill is the story of Jeremy Heere (Roland), your average, nothing-special teenager at Middleborough High in nothing-special New Jersey. That is, until the day he finds out about "The Squip" (Tam). Thus begins a journey that pits Jeremy's desire to be popular against his struggle to remain true to his authentic self.



Be More Chill will feature scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Bobby Frederick Tilley II, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, sound design by Ryan Rumery, musical direction by Emily Marshall and orchestrations by Charlie Rosen.



Be More Chill was originally commissioned and produced by Two River Theater in Red Bank, New Jersey in 2015.