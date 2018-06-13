Odds & Ends: Chita Rivera Set for New York Concert Return at 92Y & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Chita Rivera Set for New York Concert Return at 92Y

On the heels of her Lifetime Achievement Tony Award honor this past Sunday, Broadway icon Chita Rivera has announced a pair of concerts at New York's 92nd Street Y. The legendary original star of West Side Story and Chicago will perform songs from throughout her career in the concerts set for June 25 at 2:00pm and 7:30pm. A recipient of 10 Tony nominations, Rivera won performance Tonys for her turns in the Kander & Ebb musicals The Rink and Kiss of the Spider Woman.



Passing Strange Creators Stew & Heidi Rodewald to Launch New CDs with NYC Concert

Tony winner Stew and his longtime collaborator Heidi Rodewald have announced an upcoming concert to launch a pair of recordings: The Total Bent, a cast album of the world premiere musical which debuted at the Public Theater, and Notes of a Native Song, a homage to writer and activist James Baldwin. The concert will be held at downtown hotspot Le Poisson Rouge on June 18 at 8:00pm. It's been ten years since Stew and Rodewald's acclaimed musical Passing Strange arrived at the Public Theater, which was followed by a Broadway run winning Stew the Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical.



Watch Rob McClure Sing & Dance Broadway Classics in Jerome Robbins' Broadway

The Muny has kicked off its 2018 summer season with the Tony-winning musical revue Jerome Robbins' Broadway. Featuring a talent-packed cast led by Tony nominee Rob McClure, the musical features numbers from productions that were either choreographed or directed by the late five-time Tony winner Jerome Robbins—including The King and I, On the Town, Fiddler on the Roof and West Side Story. The Muny has released production footage from the new staging, set to run through June 17. Give a watch below and make your way to St. Louis soon to check out this thrilling production.



