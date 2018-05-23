Garen Scribner & More to Join Rob McClure in Jerome Robbins' Broadway at the Muny

St. Louis' beloved outdoor theater The Muny has announced the full 50-member cast set to appear in the company's centennial-season mounting of Tony-winning musical revue Jerome Robbins' Broadway. Directed by Cynthia Onrubia with music direction by Michael Horsley, Jerome Robbins' Broadway will begin performances at the outdoor theater on June 11 for a run through June 17.



New to the principal company in a variety of roles are Garen Scribner (An American in Paris), Sarah Bowden (A Chorus Line), Peter Chursin (On the Town), Gabriel Cytron (Newsies), Alexa De Barr (Trip of Love), Jess Fry (M. Butterfly), Leeds Hill (Cabaret), Sarah Marie Jenkins (Cats), Cole Joyce (Newsies), Maggie Lakis (Avenue Q), Jenny Powers (Little Women), Drew Redington (Holiday Inn), Sean Rozanski (The Bodyguard), Elizabeth Teeter (The Crucible), Tanairi Vazquez (Hamilton), Erica Wong (M. Butterfly) and newcomer Davis Wayne. They join the previously announced Tony nominee Rob McClure (Something Rotten!) as The Setter.



Jerome Robbins' Broadway comprises musical numbers from productions that were either choreographed or directed by the late five-time Tony winner Jerome Robbins. Shows featured in the revue include The King and I, On the Town, Fiddler on the Roof and West Side Story.



The musical's ensemble will include Lindsay Bell, Jessica Bishop, Kyle Coffman, Whitney Cooper, Darien Crago, Lauren Csete, Nicolas De La Vega, Sean Ewing, Patrick Garr, Peter Garza, Berklea Going, Sean Harrison Jones, Evan Kinnane, Marina Lazzaretto, Chris Lingner, Robin Masella, Melissa Hunter McCann, Mitchell McCroskey, Connor McRory, Courtney Ortiz, Hillary Porter, Waldemar Quinones-Villanueva, Emilio Ramos, Mariah Reshea Reives, Kyle Samuel, Brian Shimasaki Liebson, Gabi Stapula, Bethany Ann Tesarck, Brandon L. Whitmore, Andrew Wilson and Victor Wisehart.



Jerome Robbins' Broadway will feature scenic design by Paige Hathaway, costume design by Robin L. McGee, lighting design by John Lasiter, video design by Nathan W. Scheuer and sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge.