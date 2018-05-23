Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Garen Scribner & More to Join Rob McClure in Jerome Robbins' Broadway at the Muny
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 23, 2018
Garen Scribner
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney)

St. Louis' beloved outdoor theater The Muny has announced the full 50-member cast set to appear in the company's centennial-season mounting of Tony-winning musical revue Jerome Robbins' Broadway. Directed by Cynthia Onrubia with music direction by Michael Horsley, Jerome Robbins' Broadway will begin performances at the outdoor theater on June 11 for a run through June 17.

New to the principal company in a variety of roles are Garen Scribner (An American in Paris), Sarah Bowden (A Chorus Line), Peter Chursin (On the Town), Gabriel Cytron (Newsies), Alexa De Barr (Trip of Love), Jess Fry (M. Butterfly), Leeds Hill (Cabaret), Sarah Marie Jenkins (Cats), Cole Joyce (Newsies), Maggie Lakis (Avenue Q), Jenny Powers (Little Women), Drew Redington (Holiday Inn), Sean Rozanski (The Bodyguard), Elizabeth Teeter (The Crucible), Tanairi Vazquez (Hamilton), Erica Wong (M. Butterfly) and newcomer Davis Wayne. They join the previously announced Tony nominee Rob McClure (Something Rotten!) as The Setter.

Jerome Robbins' Broadway comprises musical numbers from productions that were either choreographed or directed by the late five-time Tony winner Jerome Robbins. Shows featured in the revue include The King and I, On the Town, Fiddler on the Roof and West Side Story.

The musical's ensemble will include Lindsay Bell, Jessica Bishop, Kyle Coffman, Whitney Cooper, Darien Crago, Lauren Csete, Nicolas De La Vega, Sean Ewing, Patrick Garr, Peter Garza, Berklea Going, Sean Harrison Jones, Evan Kinnane, Marina Lazzaretto, Chris Lingner, Robin Masella, Melissa Hunter McCann, Mitchell McCroskey, Connor McRory, Courtney Ortiz, Hillary Porter, Waldemar Quinones-Villanueva, Emilio Ramos, Mariah Reshea Reives, Kyle Samuel, Brian Shimasaki Liebson, Gabi Stapula, Bethany Ann Tesarck, Brandon L. Whitmore, Andrew Wilson and Victor Wisehart.

Jerome Robbins' Broadway will feature scenic design by Paige Hathaway, costume design by Robin L. McGee, lighting design by John Lasiter, video design by Nathan W. Scheuer and sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Andy Karl to Replace Steve Kazee in Broadway-Bound Pretty Woman: The Musical
  2. My Fair Lady's Lauren Ambrose on Reviving Six Feet Under & More on Show People with Paul Wontorek
  3. Carousel's Brittany Pollack on Starting Ballet Early, Dancing Barefoot & Appearing in Her First Broadway Show
  4. Check Out Exclusive Production Photos of Zach Adkins in Anastasia
  5. Mean Girls Leads Broadway.com Audience Choice Award Winners; Ethan Slater, Hailey Kilgore Also Take Top Prizes

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Frozen The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Mean Girls Aladdin Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers