After a sold-out run at the York Theatre, Desperate Measures officially opened at off-Broadway's New World Stages on June 13. The musical comedy, written by Peter Kellogg and directed by Bill Castellino, won an Outer Critics Choice Award for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical and was nominated in six other categories. Check out the photos from the celebration below, and make sure to grab your tickets to see this new musical!

Desperate Measures stars Lauren Molina and Sarah Parnicky.