The Play That Goes Wrong cast gets together
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Something Went Right! The Play That Goes Wrong Celebrates 500 Performances
Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jun 15, 2018

The Play That Goes Wrong has done something right! The hit comedy play has been making audiences laugh for 500 performances as of June 14 and the whole cast got together to celebrate. The Play That Goes Wrong is currently offering up hilarious performances at the Lyceum Theatre until it closes on August 26. A first national tour of the comedy is set to launch in September so audiences across the country can delight in everything that goes wrong in the perfect farce. We hope they enjoyed the cake—they deserve it!

 

What a cake!

 

The Play That Goes Wrong

London's Olivier Award-winning comedy arrives on Broadway.
