Odds & Ends: Watch Skylar Astin, Betsy Wolfe & Michael Urie Play It the Company Way in How to Succeed & More

Watch Skylar Astin, Betsy Wolfe & Michael Urie Play It the Company Way in How to Succeed

A slew of Broadway greats spent Tony weekend performing in a new staging of the Tony- and Pulitzer-winning musical How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying at the Kennedy Center. Skylar Astin, Betsy Wolfe and Michael Urie were among the talents singing from Frank Loesser's beloved score for D.C. audiences. The Kennedy Center has just released video footage from the show, filled with the starry company performing the fan-favorite musical for thrilled crowds. Get a look at the talented stars below and cross your fingers that this perfect production appears elsewhere soon.







Paul Mecurio's Solo Comedy Permission to Speak Set for Off-Broadway Run

Emmy-winning comedian Paul Mecurio (Comedy Central Presents) will arrive off-Broadway this summer in the new solo play Permission to Speak with Paul Mecurio. The show will play the Jerry Orbach Theater in The Theater Center beginning on July 16 with an opening set for July 23. The comedy features Mecurio improvising with audience members by randomly bringing them onstage and talking with them about who they are, their lives, interests, personal experiences and what they honestly think. Permission to Speak with Paul Mecurio is scheduled to play a limited engagement through August 15.



Off-Broadway League Names New President

The Off-Broadway League has announced Terry Byrne as its new president, replacing Adam Hess, who has served in the role for the past four years. Byrne, who is the general manager of Off-Broadway's Westside Theatre, has had a long association with the Off-Broadway League, including serving on the board of directors since 1993. Hess will continue to serve on the board in the role of treasurer.



P.S. Broadway Bares: Game Night raised $1,875,090 for BC/EFA. Check out video from the sexy night below!

