Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

American Idol Winner David Cook Will Return to Broadway's Kinky Boots
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 19, 2018
David Cook in a promo shot for "Kinky Boots"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

David Cook is strapping on his boots yet again! The American Idol winner who made his Broadway debut in April as Charlie Price in Kinky Boots will return to the Tony-winning musical beginning on July 17 for a limited run through September 9. Cook will succeed Tyler Glenn, who will play his final performance on July 15.

"I am so honored and excited to get to come back to the factory!" said Cook. "Kinky Boots is such a great show, made all the better by having an incredible cast, crew and staff, and I can't wait to help tell the story again!"

Cook first launched to stardom following his season 7 American Idol win. He broke several Billboard-chart records when 14 of his songs debuted on the Hot Digital Songs chart and 11 of his songs debuted on the Hot 100, going on to sell more than 1.5 million albums, including his certified-platinum eponymous album. Cook will release his brand-new EP Chromance on February 16. The release is teased by the first single, "Gimme Heartbreak," which is currently available via all digital platforms.

The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony winner Jerry Mitchell.

Kinky Boots

Broadway’s huge-hearted hit is the winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber & James Corden Mashup Phantom, Cats & Evita in a Hilarious Crosswalk the Musical
  2. New Musical Based on the Life of Michael Jackson Will Premiere on Broadway in 2020
  3. Broadway Grosses: Freshly Minted Tony Winners Bank on Their New High-Profile Status
  4. Moulin Rouge! The Musical Delays Boston Run by Two Weeks
  5. American Idol Winner David Cook Will Return to Broadway's Kinky Boots

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Mean Girls Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers