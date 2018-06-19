American Idol Winner David Cook Will Return to Broadway's Kinky Boots

David Cook is strapping on his boots yet again! The American Idol winner who made his Broadway debut in April as Charlie Price in Kinky Boots will return to the Tony-winning musical beginning on July 17 for a limited run through September 9. Cook will succeed Tyler Glenn, who will play his final performance on July 15.



"I am so honored and excited to get to come back to the factory!" said Cook. "Kinky Boots is such a great show, made all the better by having an incredible cast, crew and staff, and I can't wait to help tell the story again!"



Cook first launched to stardom following his season 7 American Idol win. He broke several Billboard-chart records when 14 of his songs debuted on the Hot Digital Songs chart and 11 of his songs debuted on the Hot 100, going on to sell more than 1.5 million albums, including his certified-platinum eponymous album. Cook will release his brand-new EP Chromance on February 16. The release is teased by the first single, "Gimme Heartbreak," which is currently available via all digital platforms.



The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony winner Jerry Mitchell.