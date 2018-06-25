Broadway BUZZ

Darlesia Cearcy Takes Over as Erzulie in Tony-Winning Once On This Island
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 25, 2018
Darlesia Cearcy
(Photo: Boneau/Bryan-Brown)

Current cast member Darlesia Cearcy steps into the role of Erzulie full-time in the Tony-winning and Broadway.com Audience Choice Award-winning revival of Once On This Island on June 25. Tony winner Lea Salonga played her final performance in the role on June 24.

In addition to her work in Once On This Island, Cearcy has been seen on Broadway in Shuffle Along, The Book of Mormon, The Color Purple, Ragtime and The Goodbye Girl. She has also appeared in national touring productions of Ragtime and Jesus Christ Superstar.

Tony nominee Michael Arden directs and Camille A. Brown choreographs the first revival of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's acclaimed musical, which began previews on November 9, 2017 and opened on December 3. The cast also includes 2018 Tony nominee and Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner Hailey Kilgore, Isaac Powell, Tony nominee Phillip Boykin, Alex Newell, Alysha Deslorieux, Kenita R. Miller, Rodrick Covington, Merle Dandridge, Cassondra James, Grasan Kingsberry, Tyler Hardwick, Loren Lott, Aurelia Williams, Emerson Davis and Mia Williamson.

Once On This Island follows Ti Moune (Kilgore), a peasant girl in the Antilles who falls in love with Daniel (Powell), a young man she saves from a car crash. When he returns to his wealthy family on the other side of the island, four gods: Mother of the Earth Asaka (Newell), God of Water Agwé (Darrington), Goddess of Love Erzulie (Cearcy) and Demon of Death Papa Ge (Dandridge), guide Ti Mourne through a test of her love against prejudice and hate.

