Starry Lifespan of a Fact to Feature Broadway's First All-Female Design Team
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 20, 2018
Production art for "The Lifespan of a Fact"
(Provided by Polk & Co.)

The upcoming world premiere production of The Lifespan of a Fact will break ground this fall, featuring Broadway's first all-female lineup of designers, according to the production. The play is set to appear at Studio 54 beginning on September 20 with an opening scheduled for October 18.

The Lifespan of a Fact will feature scenic design by Tony winner Mimi Lien (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812), costume design by Tony winner Linda Cho (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), lighting design by Jen Schriever (Eclipsed), sound design by Palmer Hefferan (Sugar in Our Wounds) and projection design by Lucy Mackinnon (Six Degrees of Separation).

As previously announced, the three-hander will star Daniel Radcliffe, two-time Tony winner Cherry Jones and two-time Tony nominee Bobby Cannavale. The Lifespan of a Fact is written by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, and based on the book written by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal. Tony nominee Leigh Silverman will direct.

Framed around the true story of D'Agata's essay What Happens There, the play follows Fingal (played by Radcliffe), who has a small job: to fact-check articles for one of the best magazines in the country. His boss (Jones) has given him a big assignment: to apply his skill to a groundbreaking piece by legendary author D'Agata (Cannavale). But now Fingal has a huge problem: D'Agata made up a lot of his article. What starts professional quickly becomes profane.

The Lifespan of a Fact is scheduled to play a 16-week limited engagement through January 13, 2019.

The Lifespan of a Fact

Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale star in a new play based on John D'Agata's essay.
