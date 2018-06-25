Broadway BUZZ

Tickets Are Now on Sale for Kelli O'Hara-Led Kiss Me, Kate on Broadway
Now On Sale
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 25, 2018
Kelli O'Hara
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Tickets are now on sale for the new Broadway revival of Kiss Me, Kate, beginning previews at Studio 54 on February 14, 2019 with an opening set for March 14. The production will feature direction by Scott Ellis, choreography by Warren Carlyle and music direction by Paul Gemignani. Tony winner Kelli O'Hara will star.

Kiss Me, Kate centers on a cast putting on a musical version of William Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew and the conflict on- and off-stage between Fred Graham, the show's director, producer and star, and the leading lady, his ex-wife Lilli Vanessi (O'Hara). Kiss Me, Kate features a book by Sam and Bella Spewack and music and lyrics by Cole Porter.

The creative team will include David Rockwell (sets), Jeff Mahshie (costumes), Donald Holder (lighting) and Brian Ronan (sound). Additional casting for Kiss Me, Kate is forthcoming.

The revival is scheduled to play a limited engagement through June 2, 2019.

