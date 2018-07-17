Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

American Idol Winner David Cook Returns to Broadway's Kinky Boots
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 17, 2018
David Cook in a promo shot for "Kinky Boots"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

David Cook is strapping on his boots yet again! The American Idol winner—who made his Broadway debut in April as Charlie Price in Kinky Boots—returns to the Tony-winning musical beginning on July 17 for a limited run through September 9. Cook succeeds Tyler Glenn, who played his final performance on July 15.

Cook first launched to stardom following his season 7 American Idol win. He broke several Billboard-chart records when 14 of his songs debuted on the Hot Digital Songs chart and 11 of his songs debuted on the Hot 100, going on to sell more than 1.5 million albums, including his certified-platinum eponymous album. Cook will release his brand-new EP Chromance on February 16. The release is teased by the first single, "Gimme Heartbreak," which is currently available via all digital platforms.

The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony winner Jerry Mitchell.

Kinky Boots

Broadway’s huge-hearted hit is the winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. The Scene at the Stage Door on Angels in America's Final Broadway Performance
  2. Lisa Brescia Will Return to Broadway in Dear Evan Hansen
  3. West Side Story to Return to Broadway with Director Ivo van Hove
  4. They Got the Beat! Watch The Go-Go's Make a Surprise Appearance at Head Over Heels
  5. Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit Are Ready for the High Romance, Drama (and Laughs!) of Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Come From Away Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters