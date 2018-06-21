Get Schooled! Watch Maddie Baillio & More Perform the Mean Girls Anthem 'I'd Rather Be Me'

Three-time Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner Barrett Wilbert Weed's belty "I'd Rather Be Me" moment in Mean Girls is definitely a show highlight. The anthem has captured the attention of fans of the Tina Fey musical, including #HAM4BEY creator Michael Korte, who has collaborated with powerhouse performers Maddie Baillio of Hairspray Live!, Naarai, Jada Banks-Mace, Asia Lee, Jej Millanes, Aly Millanes and Nicole "Kitty Girl" Simon to create a classroom spin on the number. Take a look at the video below, and bow down to these saaangers!



