Culturalist Challenge! Which 10 Broadway Songwriters Deserve a Crosswalk the Musical with James Corden?
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 22, 2018
(Composite by Ryan Casey)

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

It's Friday, and we still can't stop laughing from the latest edition of James Corden's Crosswalk the Musical. In case you've been living under a rock, in the rafters of the Paris Opera house or among Jellicle cats in a junkyard, Corden joined forces with iconic composer Andrew Lloyd Webber to showcase a medley of songs from his hit musicals, including The Phantom of the Opera, Cats, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Evita and School of Rock, on the streets of London. In enjoying the ridiculousness of the theatrical traffic-stopper, we started dreaming up which other theater songwriters should get their work performed in an upcoming installment of Crosswalk the Musical. Broadway.com Content Producer Caitlin Moynihan started this challenge off with her top 10. Your turn, Culturalist maestros!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

