The Fans Have Spoken! Here Are the 10 Film Stars You Want to See in Their Movie's Broadway Adaptation

Happy Monday, Broadway fans! Summer is in full swing, which means we'll be heading to movie theaters to cool off, catching outdoor movies under the stars and seeing screen-to-stage adaptations on the Great White Way. Pretty Woman, the musical based on the 1990 rom-com classic, starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, begins performances on July 20 at the Nederlander Theatre. As previously announced, Sasson Gabay, the original star of The Band's Visit film, will take on the role of Tewfiq in the 10-time Tony-winning Broadway musical adaptation at the Barrymore Theatre beginning on June 26. So,which other film star should step into their movie's Great White Way adaptation? Check out your top 10 list below!

10. Chiwetel Ejiofor - Lola, Kinky Boots





9. Lindsay Lohan - Cady Heron, Mean Girls





8. Keri Russell - Jenna Hunterson, Waitress





7. James Earl Jones - Mufasa, The Lion King





6. Rachel McAdams - Regina George, Mean Girls





5. Lea Salonga - Jasmine, Aladdin





4. Jack Black - Dewey Finn, School of Rock





3. Idina Menzel - Elsa, Frozen







2. Tina Fey - Ms. Norbury, Mean Girls





1. Kristen Bell - Anna, Frozen



