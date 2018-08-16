Broadway BUZZ

Pretty Woman: The Musical Officially Opens on the Great White Way
Broadway Ink
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 16, 2018
© Justin "Squigs" Robertson

Pretty Woman: The Musical, the new stage show based on the late Garry Marshall's hit 1990 film, celebrates opening night at the Nederlander Theatre on August 16. Jerry Mitchell directs and choreographs the production, which began previews on July 20.

Samantha Barks and three-time Tony nominee Andy Karl lead the cast as Vivian and Edward, respectively. The company also includes Tony nominee Orfeh as Kit De Luca, Jason Danieley as Phillip Stuckey, Eric Anderson as Mr. Thompson and Ezra Knight as James Morse.

Pretty Woman: The Musical features a score by chart-topping rocker Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and a book by the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton and late director Garry Marshall.

To celebrate the musical's main-stem bow, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait of romantic leads Barks and Karl with the dynamic cast of Broadway's newest hit.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

Pretty Woman: The Musical

A new musical based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time.
Newsletters