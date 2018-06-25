The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Broadway Songwriters That You Want To See Do Crosswalk the Musical with James Corden

Another week, another round of Culturalist Challenge results! In honor of James Corden showcasing the work of Andrew Lloyd Webber in a Crosswalk the Musical segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden, we asked you which other Broadway composers you wanted to see take to the streets. From fan favorite Sara Bareilles to eight-time Tony winner Stephen Sondheim, check the list below to see if other Broadway fans agree with your Crosswalk the Musical dreams!

10. Cyndi Lauper



9. Jason Robert Brown



8. Lynn Aherns & Stephen Flaherty



7. Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez



6. Elton John



5. Sara Bareilles



4. Benj Paskek & Justin Paul



3. Alan Menken



2. Stephen Sondheim

