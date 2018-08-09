Tootsie to Play Broadway's Marquis Theatre; Dates & Casting Confirmed

The highly anticipated main-stem premiere of Tootsie has found its Broadway home. The new musical based on the beloved 1982 comedy flick will set up shop at the Marquis Theatre, beginning previews on March 29, 2019 and opening on April 23, 2019. Tootsie will first make its world premiere at Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre from September 11, 2018 through October 14, 2018.



The production's Chicago cast will reprise their performances on Broadway. That includes Santino Fontana as Michael Dorsey, Lilli Cooper as Julie Nichols, Sarah Stiles as Sandy Lester, Michael McGrath as Stan Fields, John Behlmann as Max Von Horn, Andy Grotelueschen as Jeff Slater, Julie Halston as Rita Mallory and Reg Rogers as Ron Carlisle.



Tootsie tells the story of a talented but difficult actor (Fontana) who struggles to find work until an audacious, desperate stunt lands him the role of a lifetime. The musical's ensemble consists of Sissy Bell, Barry Busby, Paula Leggett Chase, Britney Coleman, Leslie Donna Flesner, Jenifer Foote, John Arthur Greene, Drew King, Jeff Kready, Harris Milgrim, Adam Monley, Shina Ann Morris, James Moye, Katerina Papacostas, Diana Vaden and Anthony Wayne.



The musical features a book by Robert Horn and a score by Tony-winning Band's Visit music maker David Yazbek. Tony-nominated director Scott Ellis and choreographer Denis Jones lead the creative team. The design team includes scenic designer David Rockwell, costume designer William Ivey Long, lighting designer Donald Holder and sound designer Brian Ronan.



Gear up for Tootsie with a look at the film's original trailer below.



