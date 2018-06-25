Denis Arndt Joins Broadway's Straight White Men; Tom Skerritt Exits the Production

Tony nominee Denis Arndt has joined the company of the upcoming Broadway premiere of Young Jean Lee’s Straight White Men. Anna D. Shapiro directs the production, which begins previews on June 29 at the Hayes Theater with an opening set for July 23. Arndt replaces the previously announced Tom Skerritt, who has departed the production for personal reasons.



Arndt earned a Tony nomination for his Broadway debut in Heisenberg. His off-Broadway credits include The Ballad of Soapy Smith and Richard III.



The company of Straight White Men also includes Armie Hammer, Josh Charles, Paul Schneider, Kate Bornstein and Ty Defoe.



Straight White Men takes place on Christmas Eve when Ed (Arndt) has gathered his three adult sons, Drew (Hammer), Matt (Schneider) and Jake (Charles), to celebrate with matching pajamas, trash-talking and Chinese takeout. But when a question they can't answer interrupts their holiday cheer, they are forced to confront their own identities.



The production will feature scenic design by Todd Rosenthal, costume design by Suttirat Larlarb, lighting design by Donald Holder and sound design by M.L. Dogg. Straight White Men is scheduled to play a limited engagement through September 9.