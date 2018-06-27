Broadway BUZZ

Idina Menzel & Judith Light to Receive Stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 27, 2018
Idina Menzel & Judith Light
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Tony-winning actresses Idina Menzel and Judith Light are among a group of stage-and-screen notables who will be newly inducted onto the Hollywood Walk of Fame, according to Variety. The stars will be honored at a Los Angeles induction ceremony at a date to be announced.

Menzel can currently be seen on the New York stage in Skintight. She is a Tony winner for Wicked whose other Broadway credits include Rent, If/Then and Aida. Menzel is most known in Hollywood circles for voicing the role of Elsa in the animated film Frozen.

Light earned Tony Awards for her turns in The Assembled Parties and Other Desert Cities. She has also been seen on Broadway in A Doll's House, Herzl, Lombardi and Thérèse Raquin. Light's small-screen credits include Who's the Boss?TransparentUgly Betty and One Life to Live.

Other theater-veteran Hollywood Walk of Fame inductees include Tony nominees Lupita Nyong'o, Stacy Keach, Dolly Parton and Paul Sorvino, A Bronx Tale co-director Robert De Niro, as well as stage alums Dianne Wiest, Daniel Craig, Cedric the Entertainer, Candice Bergen, Terrence Howard, Lucy Liu, Anne Hathaway and Kristen Bell.

