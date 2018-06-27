Watch Broadway's Best Lend Their Voices to the Classic Call for Unity 'We Are the World'

Back in 1985, stars came together to record Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie's moving song "We Are the World" in support of African famine relief. The song spoke to a generation of people seeking unity in a time of strife. Now powerful voices from across Broadway have re-recorded the iconic song in a call for healing due to current struggles at the border. Watch a starry roster of talent including Orfeh, Christy Altomare, Jarrod Spector, Kelli Barrett, Constantine Maroulis, Beth Malone, Kate Rockwell and Anthony Rapp sing out below.



