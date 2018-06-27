Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Watch Broadway's Best Lend Their Voices to the Classic Call for Unity 'We Are the World'
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 27, 2018
Orfeh

Back in 1985, stars came together to record Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie's moving song "We Are the World" in support of African famine relief. The song spoke to a generation of people seeking unity in a time of strife. Now powerful voices from across Broadway have re-recorded the iconic song in a call for healing due to current struggles at the border. Watch a starry roster of talent including Orfeh, Christy Altomare, Jarrod Spector, Kelli Barrett, Constantine Maroulis, Beth Malone, Kate Rockwell and Anthony Rapp sing out below.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Broadway Songwriters That You Want To See Do Crosswalk the Musical
  2. Closing Time! Last Chance to See Bernadette Peters as Dolly, Angels in America & More
  3. A Bronx Tale's Bradley Gibson to Join Broadway's The Lion King as Simba
  4. Get Inside the 2018 Jimmy Awards with These Party Photos of Ari'el Stachel, the Winners & More
  5. Ana Villafane, Lea DeLaria, Dana Delaney & More to Lead Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Come From Away Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers