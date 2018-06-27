Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Rise Alum Damon J. Gillespie & More to Join Peter Dinklage in Goodspeed's Cyrano Musical
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 27, 2018
Damon J. Gillespie
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Damon J. Gillespie, a talented young star recently seen on the TV series Rise, will appear in the upcoming new musical adaptation of Cyrano de Bergerac, set to appear at Goodspeed Musicals' Terris Theatre in Chester, Connecticut from August 3 through September 2. The musical is headlined by the previously announced Peter Dinklage in the title role with Haley Bennett as Roxane. 

Gillespie will take on the role of Le Bret, alongside Blake Jenner (The Glee Project) as Christian, Tom Riis Farrell (The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui) as Ragueneau/Cadet, Patrick Kerr (Travesties) as Jodelet/Renaudot/Cadet, Laith Nakli (Aftermath) as DeGuiche, Gayle Samuels (Children of a Lesser God) as Chaperone/Mother Marthe, Claire Saunders (Marry Harry) as Orange Girl/Sister Claire and Charlie Thurston (Ragtime) as Montgomery/Cadet.

Goodspeed's new take on Cyrano—a legendary romance about a proud and impassioned poet who ghostwrites love letters to his true love—features music by Aaron and Bryce Dessner of the rock band The National, and lyrics by Matt Berninger of The National along with Carin Besser. The musical has been adapted and will be directed by Erica Schmidt, with choreography by Jeff and Rick Kuperman. 

Cyrano will feature scenic design by Christine Jones and Amy Rubin, costume design by Andrea Lauer, lighting design by Jeff Croiter and sound design by Jay Hilton.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Broadway Songwriters That You Want To See Do Crosswalk the Musical
  2. Closing Time! Last Chance to See Bernadette Peters as Dolly, Angels in America & More
  3. A Bronx Tale's Bradley Gibson to Join Broadway's The Lion King as Simba
  4. Get Inside the 2018 Jimmy Awards with These Party Photos of Ari'el Stachel, the Winners & More
  5. Ana Villafane, Lea DeLaria, Dana Delaney & More to Lead Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Come From Away Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers