Rise Alum Damon J. Gillespie & More to Join Peter Dinklage in Goodspeed's Cyrano Musical

Damon J. Gillespie, a talented young star recently seen on the TV series Rise, will appear in the upcoming new musical adaptation of Cyrano de Bergerac, set to appear at Goodspeed Musicals' Terris Theatre in Chester, Connecticut from August 3 through September 2. The musical is headlined by the previously announced Peter Dinklage in the title role with Haley Bennett as Roxane.



Gillespie will take on the role of Le Bret, alongside Blake Jenner (The Glee Project) as Christian, Tom Riis Farrell (The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui) as Ragueneau/Cadet, Patrick Kerr (Travesties) as Jodelet/Renaudot/Cadet, Laith Nakli (Aftermath) as DeGuiche, Gayle Samuels (Children of a Lesser God) as Chaperone/Mother Marthe, Claire Saunders (Marry Harry) as Orange Girl/Sister Claire and Charlie Thurston (Ragtime) as Montgomery/Cadet.



Goodspeed's new take on Cyrano—a legendary romance about a proud and impassioned poet who ghostwrites love letters to his true love—features music by Aaron and Bryce Dessner of the rock band The National, and lyrics by Matt Berninger of The National along with Carin Besser. The musical has been adapted and will be directed by Erica Schmidt, with choreography by Jeff and Rick Kuperman.



Cyrano will feature scenic design by Christine Jones and Amy Rubin, costume design by Andrea Lauer, lighting design by Jeff Croiter and sound design by Jay Hilton.