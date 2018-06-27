Broadway BUZZ

See Original Band's Visit Film Star Sasson Gabay Take a Broadway Bow
by Eric King • Jun 27, 2018
Sasson Gabay, Katrina Lenk & John Cariani
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Earlier in June, actor and playwright Chazz Palminteri stepped into A Bronx Tale, the musical adaptation of the movie he wrote and starred in. And on June 26, Israeli film star Sasson Gabay took over the role of Tewfiq in The Band's Visitmaking his Broadway debut reprising his performance from the 2007 Israeli movie. Does this mean actors starring in the musicals based on their movies is becoming A Thing on Broadway? What's next? Keri Russell in Waitress? Check out photos of Gabay during the Tony-winning show's curtain call alongside Tony winner Katrina Lenk and the whole cast, below. 

Sasson Gabay gets back into character reprising the role of Tewfiq.
The cast of The Band's Visit celebrates their newest costar.

The Band's Visit

The critically acclaimed new musical arrives on Broadway!
