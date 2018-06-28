80 Great White Way Stars to Appear with Four-Legged Adoptees at Broadway Barks

Eighty main-stem celebs have been announced to show off a bunch of adorable adoptable friends during the 2018 edition of Broadway Barks, set for July 14 in New York's Shubert Alley. Festivities will begin at 3:00pm for a meet-and-greet followed by the adoption event from 5:00-6:30pm. As previously announced, Barks co-founder Bernadette Peters will host alongside her Hello, Dolly! co-star Victor Garber. This year's event will open with a performance of "Put on Your Sunday Clothes" from the Tony-winning musical revival. Broadway Barks is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.



Stars announced to participate include Christy Altomare (Anastasia), Major Attaway (Aladdin), Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!), Melissa Benoist (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Etai Benson (The Band’s Visit), Erich Bergen (Waitress), Matt Bomer (The Boys in the Band), Petrina Bromley (Come from Away), Will Burton (Hello, Dolly!), John Cariani (The Band’s Visit), Stephen Carlile (The Lion King), Charlie Carver (The Boys in the Band), Kevin Chamberlin (Wicked), Sam Clemmett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) Jenn Colella (Come From Away), Margaret Colin (Carousel), Justin Collette (School of Rock), Lilli Cooper (SpongeBob SquarePants), Allan Corduner (My Fair Lady), Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!), Robert Creighton (Frozen), Laura Dreyfuss (Dear Evan Hansen), Bongi Duma (The Lion King), Noma Dumezweni (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Mark Edwards (Jersey Boys), Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera), Max von Essen (Anastasia), Renée Fleming (Carousel), J. Harrison Ghee (Kinky Boots), Bradley Gibson (The Lion King), Conner John Gillooly (School of Rock), Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton), Molly Griggs (Hello, Dolly!), Marilu Henner (Gettin’ the Band Back Together), Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls), Greg Hildreth (Frozen), Brian Hutchinson (The Boys in the Band), James Monroe Iglehart (Hamilton), Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin), Cory Jeacoma (Jersey Boys), Jay Armstrong Johnson (The Phantom of the Opera), Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen), Adam Kantor (The Band’s Visit), Isabel Keating (Wicked), Hailey Kilgore (Once On This Island), Chad Kimball (Come From Away), Analisa Leaming (School of Rock), Gavin Lee (SpongeBob SquarePants), Telly Leung (Aladdin), Kevin Ligon (Hello, Dolly!), Lori Eve Marinacci (School of Rock), Alli Mauzey (Hello, Dolly!), Katharine McPhee (Waitress), Lindsay Mendez (Carousel), Poppy Miller (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Melanie Moore (Hello, Dolly!), Jessie Mueller (Carousel), Patti Murin (Frozen), Bebe Neuwirth, Alex Newell (Once On This Island), Ashley Park (Mean Girls), Mary Beth Peil (Anastasia), Isaac Powell (Once On This Island), Zachary Quinto (The Boys in the Band) Andrew Rannells (The Boys in the Band) John Riddle (Frozen), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), Danny Skinner (SpongeBob SquarePants), Charlie Stemp (Hello, Dolly!), Paul Thornley (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Evan Todd (Beautiful:The Carole King Musical), Taylor Trensch (Dear Evan Hansen), Michael Urie (Torch Song), Michael Benjamin Washington (The Boys in the Band), Tuc Watkins (The Boys in the Band), Barrett Wilbert Weed (Mean Girls), Sam Wolf (Jersey Boys) and Amra-Faye Wright (Chicago).



The event will feature adoptable animals from New York City animal shelters and adoption agencies including 1 Love 4 Animals, Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniels Rescue, Adopt a Boxer Rescue, The ASPCA, Animal Care Centers of NYC, Animal Haven, Anjellicle Cats Rescue, Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons, BARC (Brooklyn Animal Resource Coalition) Shelter, Bideawee, Bobbi and the Strays, City Critters, Francis's Friends, The Humane Society of New York, Husky House, Linda's Cat Assistance, Little Shelter, Long Island Bulldog, Loving Touch, Manhattan Valley Cat Rescue, Metropolitan Maltese Rescue, Mid-Atlantic Great Dane Rescue League, New York Pet-I-Care, Pet ResQ, SaveKitty Foundation, Sean Casey Animal Rescue, SPCA of Westchester and Urban Cat League.



Over the last 20 years, more than 2,000 cats and dogs have taken part in the annual event. Approximately 85% of these furry friends have successfully found forever homes thanks to Broadway Barks.