I Got You, Babe! Here's a First Look at Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks & Micaela Diamond in The Cher Show

The Broadway-bound bio-musical The Cher Show has officially kicked off its out-of-town run at Chicago's Oriental Theatre, and the production has just offered up a first look at the mega-talented trio of stars who embody the legendary singer of the musical’s title. Get a glance at Tony nominee Stephanie J. Block, Broadway alum Teal Wicks and newcomer Micaela Diamond in the photo above, and make your plans soon to experience The Cher Show for yourself when the Broadway run begins at the Neil Simon Theatre on November 1. We can hardly wait.