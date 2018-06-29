Kitty Cats, Coffee Hangs & Clown Nose Bros! Spend a Day in the Life with Frozen's Greg Hildreth

After appearing on the Great White Way in Cinderella, Peter and the Starcatcher and Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Greg Hildreth is now bringing the iconic animated character Olaf to funny, fantastical life in Disney's Frozen. Ever wonder what it would be like to hang with Hildreth? Now you can, and you don't even have to go all the way to Arendelle! Photographer Matthew Murphy captured him throughout his day, from his cozy, kitty cat kingdom to his go-to cup o' joe spot in Brooklyn and, of course, making merry backstage at Disney's Frozen. Get a glimpse into the life of the Broadway star with his Day in the Life video below, and peek the pics here!



Photos: Matthew Murphy | Styling: David Withrow | Assistant: Evan Zimmerman