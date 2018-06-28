Odds & Ends: Heather Headley Announces New East Coast Concert Dates & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Heather Headley Sets Concert Dates in New York, Philly & Boston

Tony and Grammy winner Heather Headley has lined up a series of concert engagements across the East Coast this fall! The power-voiced Broadway alum will bring her concert Broadway My Way to Philadelphia’s Kimmel Center on October 12, Brooklyn's Kings Theatre on November 1 and Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre on November 3. Headley made her Broadway debut as Nala in The Lion King and went on to win a Tony for Aida, later appearing as Shug in the recent revival of The Color Purple.



Richard Nelson's Take on Uncle Vanya to Make New York Premiere This Fall

A new adaptation of Uncle Vanya has been announced as the inaugural production of the Hunter Theater Project. The new look at Chekhov's masterpiece, adapted and directed by Tony winner Richard Nelson (The Gabriels, James Joyce's The Dead), will run at the Frederick Loewe Theater at Hunter College beginning on September 7 with an opening scheduled for September 16. The cast will include Celeste Arias, Jon DeVries, Kate Kearney-Patch, Roberta Maxwell, Jesse Pennington, Jay O. Sanders, and Yvonne Woods. Uncle Vanya will play a limited engagement through October 14.



Chris McCarrell & Nancy Anderson to Appear in Anne of Green Gables: A New Folk Rock Musical

New York stage favorites Chris McCarrell (The Lightning Thief) and Nancy Anderson (Sunset Boulevard) are teaming up for a sweet new gig. The Broadway alums will take on the role of Marilla Cuthbert and Gilbert Blythe, respectively, in Anne of Green Gables: A New Folk Rock Musical, an adaptation of L.M. Montgomery' classic novel. The tuner is slated to run from July 5-25 at the Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival in Auburn, NY. Jenn Thompson will direct the show, featuring a book and lyrics by Matte O'Brien and music by Matt Vinson. The principal cast will also include Mckenzie Custin in the title role, with D.C. Anderson, Michelle Veintimilla, Dawn Troupe, Alan Ariano and Angela Travino.



Tony Nominee Elizabeth A. Davis' My Name's Not Indian Joe to Receive Development Production

My Name's Not Indian Joe, a new musical created and conceived by Tony nominee Elizabeth A. Davis (Once), will appear in a developmental production this summer. Davis will also star in the production, directed by Emmy winner Don Scardino (A Few Good Men), appearing July 11-22 at off-Broadway's Davenport Theatre. Based on true events, My Name's Not Indian Joe spotlights the unlikely friendship between a homeless Choctaw/North Mexican man named Joe (to be played by Robert Salas) and a wannabe Texas beauty queen named Liz (Davis). The cast will also include Josh A. Dawson, Donna Bullock, Luke Holloway, Anne Hairston, Paul Lincoln and Melody Berger.